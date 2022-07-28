Huma Qureshi Recalls Her Bollywood Journey, Says She Was Just a 'Baccha' When She Came To Mumbai

Huma Qureshi made her spectacular debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. The talented actress then went on to feature in several films including Jolly LLB 2, Ek Thi Dayan, Luv Shuv Try Chicken Khurana and Army of the Dead. As Huma celebrates her 36th birthday today i.e on July 28, the actress recalled her Bollywood journey and shared how she was just a ‘baccha’ when she had come to Mumbai with a dream of becoming an actress.

“When I joined the industry, I was a baccha, who arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, with stars in the eyes, and not knowing what to expect. At that time, my dream was to do just one film, and after that, everything about my career has been a cherry on the cake for me," she told Hindustan Times.

“In that sense, I am still that wide-eyed artist trying to explore and trying to play different characters. Last year has been quite special for me, in terms of work and the appreciation that has come my way. I think I have just started," Huma further added.

The actress also revealed that she has grown into a more confident person because she feels more comfortable speaking her mind now. She also added that she has now entered a new phase of her career. “Earlier, I used to be very unsure. I used to feel a lot of things, but because of lack of experience or lack of exposure, I just absorbed and listened to other people… Now, I am more comfortable as an artist and a collaborator. I am in a new phase of my career, which I am enjoying," Huma said.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Maharani season 2 which will be released next month. The show also stars Sohum Shah and Amit Sial in key roles. Besides this, Huma will also feature in Vasant Balan’s directorial Monica, O My Darling along with Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte.

