Huma Qureshi Says Anurag Kashyap Called Her 'Paagal' When They Met for First Time, Know Why

Huma Qureshi, who completed a decade in the film industry this year, made her movie debut with a film helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur. The director identified her talent and brilliance when he was directing her in a commercial. Post which, Anurag promised to cast her in a film. In an interaction with Mashable India, Huma revealed that she was baffled by his promise.

While reminiscing how her career as a Bollywood actress commenced, Huma said, “It (The advertisement for Samsung mobile) was a four-day shoot in Mumbai. And we were on the second day when Anurag said to her that he would cast her in his film. And me, gadhi (Donkey) no.1, I said, ‘main abhi aayi hu Bombay. Maine suna hai bohot struggle karni padhti hai. Aise aasaani se picture nahi milti (I have recently come to Mumbai, and I have heard that there is a lot of struggle. It is not that easy for someone to get a film).’ To which he replied, ‘Tu pagal hai kya (are you mad),’ and I am like ‘thodi si (A bit).’ So that’s how Gangs of Wasseypur happened. I didn’t audition for the film." Following this, she thanked Tia, her casting director who selected her for the Samsung ad.

After sharing her venture of how her career as an actor was initiated, she mentioned that she did not have a very long-struggling period and she feels quite blessed for that.

Meanwhile, on the upcoming work front, Huma Qureshi will soon be seen with Sonakshi Sinha in Satram Ramani’s directorial, Double XL. The is co-written by Mudassar Aziz and Sasha Singh and is anticipated to release this year. Apart from this, Huma also has Monica, O My Darling and Tarla in her pipeline. Other stars who will be starring in Vasan Bala’s directorial, Monica, O My Darling are Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte among others.

