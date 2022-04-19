Huma Qureshi Takes up Role of Tarla Dalal in Bollywood's First Ever Biopic on a Chef

Huma Qureshi is all set to star in the upcoming biopic on Chef Tarla Dalal. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari while Piyush Gupta takes up the role of the director. It is the first ever biopic in Bollywood to be filmed on a chef.

Ashwiny Iyer talked about the reason behind choosing Tarla Dalal’s life as inspiration for a biopic when she remarked, “Tarla’s story is a lot more than her being an iconic chef. It’s a story about a working mother who single handedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in India and paved the way for many such home cooks and start-ups to aspire and achieve their dreams."

The star of the film herself, Huma Qureshi, talked about how the late chef reminded her of her childhood when her mother attempted to make dishes and even her school lunches based on Tarla Dalal’s famous cookbooks. She reminisced nostalgically about her childhood, “I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla’s homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character."

Advertisement

The first look of Huma Qureshi as the late culinary genius Tarla Dalal was released today. Many took to the comment section in Huma’s post as they gave their support and received her new role with much fanfare. Celebrities and fans alike showered praises on the actor as she revealed that she was “Filming now".

Ronnie Screwvala spoke about how the inspiring chef’s story was a Goldilocks example of entrepreneurship and grabbing opportunities when one sees them and additionally supporting the community around them. He continues “it is never too late to work towards your ambitions", and expresses his excitement on working with Nitin and Ashwiny again. Nitesh Tiwari further spoke about how he aims for this movie to inspire and encourage many entrepreneurs to work from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Advertisement

Director Piyush Gupta who has been part of writing scripts for blockbuster hits like Dangal and Chhichhore stated that the “intention is to make this film a treat for all food lovers to gorge on".

Tarla Dalal was the first ever Indian to receive a Padma Shi award in the culinary field in 2007. She published her first book, The Pleasures of Indian Cooking, which became a bestseller and turned her into a household name and a cooking sensation. Her books were translated into several languages. The cooking icon passed away at her residence in 2013.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.