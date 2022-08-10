Huma Qureshi Talks About Body Positivity, Male Gaze, and No Longer Seeking Society's Validation

The beautiful and talented actress Huma Qureshi has always managed to charm the audience with her looks and strong screen presence. She has appeared in several well-known films like Badlapur, Dedh Ishqiya, and Jolly LLB 2. Recently, the actress gave an interview to a high-end magazine, on the cover of which she was featured. In the conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Huma spread body positivity by discussing her journey of self-love, dealing with internal battles, and no longer seeking society's validation.

“This Bazaar India cover is so powerful for me, and so strong, because it is not just about being sexy and beautiful, but also because it has not been portrayed through the male gaze," said the actress in the interview. She further added, “It is about celebrating my own body and womanhood without pandering to that gaze or conforming to certain ideas of it."

During the same interview, Huma also expressed her desire to leave a legacy that transcends “money, fame, and glamour." The actress stated that she enjoys the glamour and loves dressing up and walking the red carpet. “But there has to be more to it. I cannot be just another pretty girl who came and went because there will always be someone prettier,” she added.

Huma earlier spoke with Hindustan Times about her personal growth over the last few years. She stated that she has become more comfortable expressing herself openly.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, the actress currently has a number of projects lined up which includes Maharani Season 2, Tarla, Monica O My Darling, and Heeramandi. She also has Double X with Sonakshi Sinha. Lately, Huma even made an announcement about the wrap-up of her next film titled Pooja Meri Jaan alongside Mrunal Thakur.

