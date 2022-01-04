Humble Politician Nograj: Danish Sait on Making a Web Series Based on Popular Kannada Film | Exclusive

The famous Nograj is all set to tickle your funny bones again with a brand new web series. The teaser and trailer of the Kannada series has raised expectations about this political-comedy satire that will be released on Voot Select. The 10 episode series is a total entertainment package and we are here only to provide entertainment, says Danish Sait, who plays Nograj. Saad Khan has directed the series and the pair share their experiences with News18.

>Do you speak like Nograj in real life, in Kan-glish? How do you converse with your wife at home?

Danish: No No.. My wife speaks Marathi. I speak in every language that she can’t understand. This typical language that Nograj speaks is urban Kannada that you can see in most parts of Bengaluru. This actually began with my stint in FM while I was involved in product design. It’s the culture and micro culture element that inspired me. Earlier I used this accent to do prank calls. But I am Nograj just between action and cut, otherwise no.

>Why did you choose OTT? You could have done Humble Politician Nograj Part 2, a sequel to your earlier flick?

Danish: We are aware of the current situation and decided to play safe. This is an out and out comedy entertainment and we know people loved Nograj. Given the investment of money, time and pride that goes into movie making, OTT is a safe place. The entire project took two years to make. We cater to exactly those viewers that like and enjoy Nograj. The output needed for theater and that for an OTT platform are different and given the fluctuating Covid situation, it is better to let people sit in the comfort of their homes and enjoy the series.

>What are the inspirations for other characters in the movie, Prakash Belavadi’s KGB for example…

Saad Khan: Every character is fictional. If someone feels they can relate to a character and feel offended, we can’t help it. But I can assure that every single character is born out of imagination. About KGB, the role that Prakash Belavadi has played, he asked, ‘Who do you have in mind for this character?’ I said none. It is a fictional character.

>Tell us about the other famous character, Manjunath.

Saad Khan: Manjunath is a shadow to Nograj. He doesn’t think if it is right or wrong, all he wants is to follow every order that Nograj passes. Vijay Chendoor has done an amazing job. So have the other cast, everyone has fit in so perfectly.

>There is always a fear of opposition when certain characters seem like some real person or incident. With several political incidents having a real life resemblance, how did you plan to safeguard this series?

Danish Sait: This is completely above us. Sameer Nair, the producer and Applause team along with voot have worked and planned tremendously on this factor. For example, the resort scene in the series can be anyone. People go to resorts to relax and have fun. If someone feels offensive about it and thinks it is related to something else, that can’t be helped. Yes, we have seen several examples on these lines of what you mentioned and probably we have learnt from them. But thankfully we have a huge team that not just invested money or produced the series, but stood by every single way they can and brought it until this stage. We are aware of the risks and also grateful for the opportunities. But again, all this is completely above us. We are here to serve laughter and laughter alone.

Nograj is a man with one mission in his life: to become the chief minister of Karnataka. And he does everything possible to make that happen. Corruption, greed, power tactics and everything that is seen in today’s world of politics is presented with a pinch of salt and lots of humor in the series. Danish Sait as Nograj will be seen in the commercial Kannada web series to be available on Voot select from 6th Jan, 2022.

