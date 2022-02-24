‘Humiliation, Divorce’, ‘Privacy Invaded’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Quotes Will Smith’s Book

Will Smith entered the new year as an author of two books, one of which came out recently. Titled “Will," the book showcases Smith’s journey and, along the way, talks about how a person can attain enlightenment about self and the world within. The book also contained contributions from the author of the multimillion-copy bestseller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson.

Turns out, the book has reached big names in the Indian film industry as well. In what can be touted as an appreciation post, actress Samantha Ruth Prahu shared her admiration for Will Smith’s book. In a series of Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a picture of the book cover and one of her favourite excerpts from the book.

In the first story containing the book cover, Samantha wrote, “Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up, oh and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book #WILL."

Take a look:

In the following story, Samantha shared a post shared by contributing author Mark Manson, which has an excerpt from the book. The excerpt read,"Over the past thirty years, like all of us, I have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death. I have had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated; and every single day, still I got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick."

Here’s the full excerpt and the post:

In October 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband Naga Chaitanya parted ways without breaking their ties as friends. Naga Chaitanya shared a post declaring their decision to get divorced.

The break-up acquired media and fans attention, and Samantha had to fight against myriad memes, trolls, and rumours, including those of affair and abortion.

Coming back to the book, Will has anecdotes from his life that talk about the low points in his life, including the turmoil in his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. Maybe that is the reason why Samantha was hooked to the book as she went through something similar.

