Hurdang Trailer: IAS Aspirant Sunny Kaushal Hellbent On Eliminating Caste-based Reservation; Vicky Kaushal Reacts

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal who was last seen in the OTT project Shiddat co-starring Radhika Madan is set to make his debut on the big screen. His upcoming film titled ‘Hurdang’ sees the actor Sunny along with Nushrat Bharucha. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie also features Vijay Varma in the lead. On Wednesday, the makers dropped an intriguing trailer from the film.

The two-minute-fifty-nine-second trailer was set in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and it focuses on the issue of reservation.

As the trailer begins it showcases Sunny Kaushal in the role of a middle-class UP boy who aspires to be an IAS officer but ends up quitting his dream to fight against reservation. Amid this, we also see Sunny’s romance blossoming with Nushrat Bharucha. Vijay Verma is seen in the role of an influential student leader, who controls college politics. The trailer chronicles the journey of Sunny as he sacrificed his goal of becoming an IAS and gets involved in dirty politics and switches his aim to become an MLA.

Advertisement

As soon as the trailer was released, fans started showering praises on Sunny and the movie. Vicky Kaushal also sent best wishes to his baby brother. Sharing the trailer on his social media account, Vicky wrote, “‘HURDANG’ machaane aa rahe hain! So proud of you @sunsunnykhez".

Soon after this, Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal also shared the trailer on his Instagram story and wrote, “Simply brilliant trailer. May God bless the film with all the success. Proud of you Puttar @sunsunnykhez".

Advertisement

Shashank Khaitan also wrote in the comments section,“Looking good Brother… All the best."“This movie is going to show the reality of Indian education system," a fan wrote. Another comment read, “Thanks for portraying the feelings of every student sunny kaushal cant wait for the picture and ofc change should come in our laws I think atleast by watching this film change will come!"

Speaking about Hurdang, the movie is slated to release on April 8 this year.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in 1990, India was rocked by protests against the implementation of the Mandal Commission’s recommendation of a 27 per cent quota in government jobs and public universities for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Hurdang’s writer-director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat has adapted the story in the romantic-drama that shows what transpired in those few months.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.