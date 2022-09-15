Hush Hush: Karishma Tanna Dons Cop Hat; Says Feels ‘Amazing’ to Be in Same League as Manoj Bajpayee

After the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original Hush Hush, the character promo featuring Karishma Tanna inspector Geeta Tehlan was recently unveiled. She plays a no-nonsense and sharp police officer named Geeta Tehlan in the thriller series as she tries to unravel the truth behind a murder.

With this, Tanna joins Prime Video’s cop universe which includes Manoj Bajpayee, who played Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man and Jaideep Ahlawat, who essayed the role of Hathiram Chaudhary in Pataal Lok.

Sharing her excitement about playing a cop for the first time, Tanna said, “It was amazing to be in the same league as Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. I feel inspired seeing them on screen and I have learned a lot from them by watching them. I notice their body language and the way they speak. This is the first time I am playing a cop so I am really excited about it."

She revealed not having any qualms about shunning the sheen and going de-glam with her web outing. “When I met Tanuja (Chandra; director) ma’am for the first time she asked to go completely de-glam for this role. Whether it is my posture, my walk, or my body language, she had asked me to change it entirely to suit the role. Playing the role of an intimidating copy was so good and refreshing for me," she said.

Talking about her experience of working in another Amazon Prime Original series after Guilty Minds, she stated, “Hush Hush is my second series with Prime Video this year and I’m super excited to be part of this brilliant storyline. Working with Tanuja, Vikram Malhotra, and Abundantia Entertainment, and especially with my amazing co-actors was a great experience, it was a lot of fun and learning as well. I’m sure audiences will enjoy this exhilarating tale that unfolds shadowed truths of the surroundings we live in."

Filled with mysteries, suspense, and drama, Hush Hush revolves around four friends - a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra, an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi, a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh and a trapped-in-society homemaker Dolly Dalal - who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit, and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous.

Directed and co-produced by Chandra, Hush Hush also stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, and Ayesha Jhulkha. It will exclusively release on Prime Video on September 22.

