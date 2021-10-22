Hyderabad Court Slams Samantha, Turns Down Plea For Urgent Hearing Of Defamation Cases

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently filed defamation cases against some Youtube channels and individuals for spreading rumours about her personal life in connection with her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya, has received unwelcoming comments from a Hyderabad court.

Kukatpally court in Hyderabad, where Samantha had filed the lawsuit, said rather than filing defamation cases, the actress could simply seek apology from the owners of the concerned Youtube channels, individuals and media outlets.

“Celebrities share the details about their personal lives in public domain and they then file defamation suits," the court opined as reported by Mirchi9. The comments were made after Samantha’s lawyer Murali requested the court to hear the actress’ plea on an urgent basis.

The additional district judge, seemingly annoyed over the lawyer’s request, firmly said the plea will be heard at an appropriate time. “In court, everyone is equal before the law. There is no sense of some being high and others being low. We will hear your (Samantha) case as per the procedure," the judge said.

Samantha had filed lawsuits against Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV and advocate Dr CL Venkatrao for “streaming malignant content about her".

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation earlier this month through a joint social media post. Both of them said they will continue to remain good friends and urged the fans and media to respect their privacy in these difficult times.

The 34-year-old actress was soon held responsible for the divorce, as media reports speculated various angles of her personal life. Several Youtube channels and social media reports suggested that Samantha did not want kids and even had an abortion.

