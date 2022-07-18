Hyderabad Court's Stay Order Against Ram Gopal Varma's Ladki; Details Inside

Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial Ladki has been in the middle of multiple controversies of late. The Hyderabad City Court issued a stay order after producer K. Shekhar Raju approached the court to stop the screening of Ladki.

Shekhar Raju revealed that he was set to produce his film Software Sudheer and wanted the film to be under the direction of Ram Gopal Varma, who took lakhs from him for the film. He added the filmmaker has been avoiding him since.

Raju explained that the money was not returned, and he was not given a proper answer. For this purpose, he approached the courts with the documents he had, and later on the 14th of this month, the city Civil Court issued orders stopping the screening of Ladki in all languages. He also stated that the court has issued orders imposing a temporary ban on the sale, transfer, and showing of the movie on all digital platforms.

Advertisement

With each film, director Ram Gopal Verma is known for experimenting and introducing something new. Ladki, Enter the Girl Dragon is RGV’s most expensive film to date and is billed as India’s first martial arts feature. The Hindi title is Ladki, while the Chinese title is Dragon Girl.

Pooja Bhalekar, Miya Muqi, Abhimanyu Singh, Tianlong Shi, Prateek Parmar, and Malhotra Shivam play significant parts in the film. The film is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, as well as Pan-India and China. Bruce Lee’s knowledge and martial arts methods influenced the film.

Advertisement

According to sources, the filmmaker used the picture to pay respect to the world-famous martial artist Bruce Lee. The film was shot in breathtaking localities all around the world. The movie was shot in China, Goa, and Mumbai.

The trailer of the film grabbed a lot of attention as Ram Gopal Varma had a female actor as the main lead in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.