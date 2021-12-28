Hyderabad Police Issues Legal Notice to Sai Dharam Tej in Bike Accident Case

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej received a legal notice regarding his bike accident that took place on Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad earlier in September. A case under section 912 of CrPC was registered, as per Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra, while disclosing the crime report of Cyberabad on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police said that the actor was asked to submit his documents - driving licence, RC, insurance, and pollution papers. The actor failed to submit his documents, which has landed him in trouble.

“So far, we haven’t received any response from the actor and a charge sheet will be filed if there is no reaction from the actor," Ravindra said.

Sai Dharam Tej, who has acted in movies like ‘Supreme’, ‘Subramanyam For Sale’, ‘Winner’, and others, had met with an accident in September. The actor managed to survive the near-fatal accident.

The actor landed in a private hospital, and it took him more than a month to recover from the injuries caused by the accident.

The commissioner also conveyed that around 759 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2021. “However, the number of deaths decreased compared to last year. There were 212 accidents caused by drunk driving, and fines of Rs 4.5 crore were collected during the drunk driving inspection," Stephen said.

“Moreover, 9,981 licences were suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol," the Commissioner informed.

Meanwhile, in November, after his accident, Sai Tej shared the first personal audio note thanking all the fans and media for their love, support and prayers.

The note was shared on Twitter. “Many Many thanks for all the love and prayers you have showered upon me," the actor said in the note. He further urged his fans to watch his upcoming film and share their reviews.

