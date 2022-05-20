Hyderabad Police Lathicharge, Disperse Jr NTR Fans Outside His House; Know Reason

It’s Jr NTR’s birthday, and on this special occasion, his fans gathered in large numbers at his Hyderabad residence. The actor turned 39 this year. Reports say there was a minor altercation between the fans while NTR was cutting the cake in front of the house.

As a result, police set up heavy security and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd. In the middle of the night, however, some fans rushed to Tarak’s house and set off fireworks.

On the other hand, on the occasion of his birthday, Jr NTR officially announced his upcoming project with all his fans on social media. He released a key update related to the movie. Along with the video, he wrote, “My next with Koratala Siva". The video received 91k likes and 1.2 million views. Tarak gave this treat to his fans a few hours before his birthday. Fans are also quite excited about his upcoming film.

Jr.NTR made his acting debut way back in 1991 at the age of seven as a child artist. He acted in the Telugu language Hindi mythological film Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. It was directed by N.T Rama Rao. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles. Later, he acted in many movies.

This year, he was seen in S.S Rajamouli’s RRR. This film stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It revolves around the tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.

The movie grossed over Rs 1,132 crore worldwide and became the second highest grossing film in India and the third highest grossing Indian film during its theatrical run.

He will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu language movie NTR 30 written and directed by Koratala Siva and also features Alia Bhatt and Mandava Sai Kumar. This is the second time Jr. NTR is collaborating with Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage.

