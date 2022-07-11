Hyper Aadi Refutes Allegations Against Jabardasth by Kiraak

Popular comedy show Jabardasth’s Ratakonda Prasad aka Kiraak RP recently came up with some sensational allegations against Mallemala Entertainments. This is the production house behind the Jabardasth TV series. Now comedian Hyper Aadi has stepped forward to refute these allegations.

Kiraak has said that Mallemala Entertainments used to treat contestants like slaves. According to Kiraak, participants were not being provided even with proper food. Kiraak alleged that contestants Rashmi and Sudigaali Sudheer even faced problems in their personal lives as well due to the tight schedule.

Hyper Aadi refuted all these allegations and said that Kiraak is spreading lies. He expressed his opinion about these allegations in an interview on a YouTube channel. According to Aadi, he can’t understand why Kiraak is leveling these allegations. Aadi was present with actor Auto Ram Prasad.

Hyper Aadi said he has made an appearance with Prasad to stand against the allegations by Kiraak. Aadi and Ram Prasad then played a few videos where Kiraak showcased his love for Jabardasth TV series. Aadi said that he doesn’t understand why Kiraak is displaying such hypocrisy now.

Hyper Aadi also denied the allegations of Sudheer’s personal life getting devastated working under Mallemala Entertainments. According to Aadi, the Jabardasth TV series became a turning point in Sudheer’s life. In fact, he started getting film offers after working in this series. This was the reason Sudheer left the Jabardasth series. This was also the same reason for comedian Jabardasth Srinivas moving on.

For those who don’t know Srinivas is popularly known by the name Getup Srinu. Aadi said that the Jabardasth series was instrumental in getting him four films.

It remains to be seen how Kiraak reacts to the comments made by Hyper Aadi.

