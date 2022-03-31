Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Look Beautiful in Official Wedding Photos Unveiled on Day of Ceremony

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are among the most popular K-drama couples. Their much-anticipated wedding is finally happening today, and fans are super excited to see the adorable on-screen couple from Crash Landing On You become husband and wife in real life. On their big day, official photos of the couple in their wedding finery has been revealed.

On March 31, the actors’ agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam stated through a statement, “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead."

The agencies continued, “We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received."

Check out the stunning photos below:

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin co-starred in the 2018 film The Negotiation and the 2019 drama Crash Landing on You. They confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February of this year.

Crash Landing on You is one of the most popular K-dramas, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin in a cross-border love story. The popularity of them as lead couples of the show has rubbed off on their real life as well, with fans excitedly looking forward to their wedding. Fans have been tweeting about their wedding with the hashtag #TheBinJin.

On the work front, Son Ye Jin is currently starring in Thirty Nine, co-starring Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun. She will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Cross’. Meanwhile, Hyun Bin has several big budget films such as ‘The Point Men’, ‘Confidential Assignments 2’ and ‘Harbin’ in the pipeline.

