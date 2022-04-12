Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin Fans Angry as CLOY Couple's Privacy is Invaded During their Honeymoon

After their dreamy wedding, Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have now left for their honeymoon in the US. The newlyweds were clicked at the airport on Monday, and on Tuesday, several fan pages released photos of the stars in LA airport. The Thirty-Nine actress was seen dressed in a white T-shirt which she paired with a cream court and denim. Hyun Bin, on the other hand, chose a white casual tee with black pants. He completed with airport look with a cap.

In the videos, there were seen waiting with their luggage for their transportation. The actor was also seen asking fans to not click any more pictures. Some of their fans were angry as others invaded their privacy during their honeymoon. One of them commented, “Please give them a break, why keep taking pictures since, dispatch will update," while another wrote, “I am so upset with these fans! Leave them alone! Seriously this invasion of their privacy makes me absolutely furious. 😡"

Advertisement

In another video, Hyun Bin showed his caring and protective side by pulling Son Ye-jin closer to him as a shuttle bus passed behind her. Fans said that it is a Korean drama in real life.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actors’ agencies recently released unseen pictures from the wedding. “This is MSTEAM Entertainment. On the 31st of last month, Son Yejin & Hyunbin couple finished their wedding ceremony with your support and blessings. Thank you again for your support," Son Ye-jin’s agency wrote, along with the pictures from their dreamy wedding.

Advertisement

Hyun Bin’s agency VAST also thanked fans for their love and support for the couple when they shared the pictures from the wedding.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin began dating a few months after their hit K-drama Crash Landing On You ended. The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 that they are indeed together but they had been private about their relationship thereafter. Earlier this year, they shared the news that they were getting married.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.