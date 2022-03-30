Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin Wedding Estimated To Cost Rs 1.06 Cr, Venue Under Tight Security: Report

Crash Landing On You’s beloved couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are reportedly tying the knot on March 31 in Seoul, South Korea. The couple announced their wedding plans in February, surprising fans with the news. While Son Ye-jin shared the news on Instagram, with a picture of a small size wedding dress, Hyun Bin shared a special handwritten note sharing the life update via his agency VAST. Although the actors are tight-lipped about the wedding ceremony, a new report has shed light on their big day.

If a report by Taiwan’s Apple Daily is to believe, as reported by The Straits Times, ‘the exclusive and secluded venue charges from US$500 to US$600 (S$680 to S$810) per guest’. Thus, the wedding is estimated to cost NT$4 million (Rs 1.06 crore INR). The report also claimed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s wedding venue is under tight security. It is also reported that the CLOY stars will exchange their vows at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul’s Aston House.

The couple is getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony with only 200 guests are reportedly part of the marriage. Last month, sharing the news of their wedding, Son Ye-jin said in an Instagram post, “It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future. And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!"

On the other hand, Hyun Bin in his note said, “I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye Jin): to always walk together in the days that lie ahead. The ‘Jung Hyuk and Se Ri’ who were together in the drama will take the first step together in the future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far. Until we can meet in person again, please stay happy and healthy."

