Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin Welcome Baby Boy: CLOY Actress Says Never Thought Of Being Mom In Old Interview

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed their first baby, a boy, on Sunday. The Crash Landing On You couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, had previously revealed that they were expecting a baby boy. The news of the little one’s arrival has the CLOY fandom celebrating and revisiting their love story along with some of their most cherished memories of the actors together. However, did you know, there was a time that Son Ye-jin confessed she never thought of herself becoming a mother someday?

Back in 2018, in an interview with Korea Economic Daily via Soompi, Son Ye-jin confessed she had not thought about becoming a mother until she began taking care of her sister’s children. “I’ve come to love children by watching my sister take care of her child. I never thought I wanted to be a mother, but looking at her child, it occurred to me for the first time. But I still can’t imagine myself as a mother yet. I want to become someone that can take care of others first," she said.

“If I were to get married and have a child, I think I would get way too involved. I work too hard at everything," she added.

Son Ye-jin announced the news of her pregnancy in June. The actress took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in which she admitted she was ‘still confused’ but she is taking it one day at a time. She also said that she could feel her body change.

“I’m so grateful, but I’m so careful that I haven’t been able to tell the people around me yet. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as we, we deliver the news before it’s too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us," Son Ye-jin added.

