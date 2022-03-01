'I Always Look Beautiful': Urfi Javed's Answer to Trolls

Model-actor Urfi Javed is always in the limelight for some reason or another. The controversial celebrity is known for flaunting customised outfits and often ends up getting trolled for them.

She not only posts her pictures in these unique outfits but also wears them in her day-to-day life. Recently, Urfi shared another video in which she is wearing a unique dress.

In the video, the actor also says that she looks good in all her outfits, adding she is aware that netizens will continue to troll her for her latest outfit.

“This complicated dress took a lot of time and effort to create. Some people don’t like how I dress, no matter how good I look in these dresses. But I am sure I look stunning in every outfit. So I don’t mind if people criticise me," says Urfi in her latest video.

Here is the link to the video:

Post this, netizens flooded the comments section, criticising her eccentric fashion sense. Many even compared her dress to a mosquito net since it was thin and transparent. However, a section of netizens also admired her sense of style and confidence.

“That’s the spirit. If it makes you happy. If you love doing that, you shouldn’t be bothered about anyone else," commented a netizen.

Urfi Javed is known for playing the character of Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. She also participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Recently, she posted another video in which she is walking topless in the garden and playing with her hair.

Following this, several netizens slut-shamed her in the comments section. However, some also praised her for her confidence and style.

