'I Am a Very Bad Daughter': Odia TV Actress Rashmirekha Ojha's Suicide Note

Famous Odia TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha was found hanging in her rented apartment in Nayapalli where she lived with her live-in partner. The police are investigating the reasons behind Rashmirekha’s extreme step.

The preliminary police probe shows the death by suicide. A suicide note has also been found in the room. Rashmirekha’s father has alleged that her boyfriend Santosh Patra is behind the death of her late daughter.

The suicide note says, “Miss you baba, I miss you so much. I am a very bad daughter." Talking to the media the DCP said “Rashmirekha’s father has accused his daughter’s live-in partner Santosh Patra of forcing her to commit suicide. We have registered a case of unnatural death."

Furthermore, DCP said “The actress was only 23 years old. Police are waiting for her post-mortem report. At first glance, it seems like a suicide case because she has left behind a suicide note. In that suicide note, he has not held anyone responsible."

Rashmirekha’s father spoke with the media and said, “Our calls to her on Saturday went unanswered. Later, Santosh broke the news to us. We came to know from the landlord of the house that Santosh and Rashmi lived as husband-wife. We had no idea about that."

Rashmirekha Ojha belongs to the Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha. She got fame in the Odisha TV industry from her daily soap Kemiti Kahibi Kaha.

