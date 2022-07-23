'I am Afraid There Will be...': Hruta Durgule Shares What Scares Her The Most

Marathi television actress Hruta Durgule has been riding high on the success of her two latest outings — Ananya, directed by Pratap Phad, and Timepass 3, a Ravi Jadhav directorial.

Hruta has worked hard for both films and her performance has been receiving huge appreciation from the masses.

Meanwhile, the actress gave an interview on a YouTube channel. In this interview, she revealed what she fears the most. In an interview with Ultra Marathi Buzz, when the actress was asked “what scares you the most?" She responded, “I am afraid that there will be no work."

But currently, the actress has various projects lined up. Moreover, she also enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

Speaking of Ravi Jadhav’s directorial, the third part of the Timepass franchise came to the audience on July 29. Hruta Durgule, best known for her role in Man Udu Udu Zhala, co-stars in the film Prathamesh Parab. Ananya has Chetan Chitnis playing the male lead role, and many other well-known artists such as Suvrat Joshi, Yogesh Soman, Rucha Apte, Renuka Daftardar, and Sunil Abhyankar in pivotal roles.

Hruta tied the nuptial knot with director Prateek Shah on May 18 this year.

Hruta Durgule shot to prominence with her TV show Man Udu Udu Zhala, which aired on Zee Marathi. She made her TV debut with the show Durva where she appeared in more than 1000 episodes. Hruta was also named the most attractive woman on Marathi television in 2019.

