'I am Excited': Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finalist Utkarsh Shinde to Host Upcoming Show

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finalist Utkarsh Shinde will soon be entertaining the viewers as a host in an upcoming show. Utkarsh, who won the hearts of the Bigg Boss Marathi audience with his performance, is now excited to host an upcoming TV show. The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 was held on December 26 and Vishal Nikam emerged as the winner.

Utkarsh was one of the five finalists of the show, and he showcased his amazing talent of hosting, acting and mimicry during the show. He could not win the show but he said that he won the hearts of people. Bigg Boss also praised him for his hosting skills and dance performance. Utkarsh was the third runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

“Seeing my ability and talent, I have got an opportunity to host an upcoming show on the same channel where Bigg Boss Marathi was aired. I am so excited to host the show soon," Utkarsh told ETimes.

Bigg Boss Marathi was aired on Colors Marathi from September 19, 2021, to December 26, 2021. It was hosted by actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Utkarsh said that the show is in the pre-production process and the details will be out soon.

Talking about Utkarsh Shinde’s Bigg Boss Marathi 3 journey, he developed a strong friendship with Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagannath inside the house. They were together in several tasks that required a team. Now, he has said that he will be making a rap song with his BFF Jay and Mira. The song will be titled Tapatap.

Utkarsh Shinde is a well-known singer and composer, and he has promised that viewers will love his new song.

