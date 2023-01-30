Tamil superstar Thapathy Vijay has wreaked havoc among the masses with his latest family drama Varisu. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial has created ripples on the silver screens, with fans’ excitement refusing to die down. Released on January 11, Varisu has successfully crossed the 200-crore club, slowly inching toward the 300-crore record. Amid the frenzied excitement from admirers, actor Napoleon, who shares a conflicted equation with Vijay Thalapathy, has made an interesting comment on the Beast actor.

Recently in an interview, Napoleon revealed that after a fairly secret squabble with Vijay on the sets of the 2007 film Pokiri, the two stars stopped talking with each other. Napoleon added that he does not even watch any of Vijay’s films. However, the Anbarivu actor does not appear to be interested to carry on with the ongoing rift.

Napoleon admitted that he was ready to rekindle the friendship with Vijay, to talk with him, and even share the same screen space. “I will ask him if Vijay is ready for that. It has been 15 years since I had a conflict with Vijay. I don’t know if Vijay will be ready to talk to me after a gap of so many days. But I am ready to talk," spoke Napoleon.

Napoleon who currently lives in the US to provide his disabled son with a better life further mentioned that there were rumours that Vijay has decided to reconcile with his parents SA Chandrasekhar and Sobha Chandrasekhar. “Today, the whole town and the world are talking about it. I don’t know if it is true or not. But the news has reached America. First, let him reconcile with his mother and father. Let’s think about it later,’ concluded Napoleon in the interview.

For the unversed, Vijay Thalapathy filed a lawsuit at a city court in Chennai against eleven people back in 2021, including his parents. Reportedly, the 48-year-old was enraged by his father for using Vijay’s name for gaining political benefits. Now, as per claims by Napoleon, the Sarkar actor might be reconsidering forgiving his parents and mending his relationship with them.

On the work front, Vijay’s next outing will be director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67. Touted to be a gangster drama, it has been reported that the title and poster of Thalapathy 67 will be unveiled in the first week of February.

