'I am Scared': John Abraham on India's Got Talent; Shilpa Shetty Screams

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen on the upcoming episode of the reality show India’s Got Talent. The three actors will be on the show to promote their next film, Attack. The makers of India’s Got Talent have, meanwhile, released the promo of the episode that will feature John, Jacqueline and Rakul Preet.

In the video, John, seeing the contestants on the stage, says, “I am really scared right now. Seeing what you guys will do, because this is getting dangerous." After this, the contestants perform their stunts.

Witnessing the contestants jumping from such a height, John looks stunned, while Shilpa Shetty gets scared and screams. The other judges look equally shocked. One dance group, in particular, performed some high-flying action-packed moves on stage. At the end of the video, John Abraham is also seen dancing with the contestants on the song “Desi Boys".

Attack, an action thriller, has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is scheduled to hit theatres on April 1. Next, he has Mohit Suri’s romantic thriller Ek Villain 2. The actor, not long ago, tweeted about the film, saying, “Iss bar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakna – 8th July 2022. # EkVillainReturns on Eid 2022"

His next film Pathaan is probably the biggest of his career. In this film, along with John Abraham, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone feature in lead roles. The film will hit the big screen on January 25, 2023.

Among other films, John has Sarfarosh 2, which is a sequel to superhit Sarfarosh (1999). Next is Tehran, which is based on a true story and will premiere in Republic Day Week 2023.

