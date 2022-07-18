'I Belong To Aditi Dravid In My Heart': Sundara Manamadhe Bharli Fame Akshaya Naik

Popular Marathi TV show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli fame Akshaya Naik is impressing the masses with her acting chops in the show wherein she plays the character of Latika. The talented actress recently had an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram account. Among many, one question that caught netizens’ attention was about her marriage.

When she was asked, “When are you getting married?" the actress, sharing a candid picture of herself in a saree wrote, “There is no boy for marriage. I belong to Aditi Dravid in my heart."

The actress’ response has won everyone’s hearts. For those who are not familiar, Aditi Dravid is the co-star of Akshaya in Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli and plays the character of Nandini. The two share a very close bond and are often spotted having fun with each other. So, through the answer, Akshaya has given a glimpse into the strong bond that she shares with Aditi.

Speaking of Akshaya’s work front, she attained fame in the entertainment industry with Star Plus’ popular Hindi TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Akshaya’s current show Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli revolves around an obese girl named Latika. After being good at everything from studies to cooking, Latika has been criticised and ridiculed by everyone since childhood due to her weight. On the other hand, Abhimanyu, played by Sameer Paranjape, is a fitness freak. The crux of the story is formed when both their paths cross each other and what happens further.

The show has managed to hook TV viewers to their screens with its compelling storyline as it sheds light upon the definitions and common stereotypes around standard beauty.

