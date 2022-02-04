‘I Can’t Promote Her Film Here, Sit Down': Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Journalist Over Mention of Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut is not new to controversies, and clearly, she is not afraid of commenting on the Bollywood biggies. Time and again, Kangana has lashed out at various Bollywood actors. She even got into a war of words with a few of them, like Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, and Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter. Oh! Can we ever forget how she addressed Karan Johar as “the flag-bearer of nepotism”. Kangana and KJo’s rivalry has bagged headlines quite a several times, as the actor never compromises on hurling insults at the director-producer. Well, her recent target was a journalist, and Deepika Padukone too.

Kangana lashed out at a reporter, during an event that was held to launch her new reality show - Lock Upp. With this show, Kangana will begin a new inning and it will also mark her debut as host of a reality show. The event was going well, but the actor lost her cool when a journalist posed a question about a recent controversy involving Deepika.

The journalist asked Kangana about her take on an influencer shaming Deepika for the ‘hemlines and necklines’ she wore during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. But Kangana gave an out-of-the-box response. She said, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

But the reporter continued that while she cited Deepika’s controversy, her intention was not to promote any film. Upon hearing the counter remark, Kangana snapped at her and said that as she named the film, which is all set to release, it indicates that the journalist has been planted by the PRs of the said film. “Arre yaar, hum itne bhi toh naadaan nahi hai na (I am not so naive). Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes,” she added. Ekta Kapoor, who is producing Lock Upp, tried to douse the fire, but the journalist was very much offended by Kangana’s tone.

