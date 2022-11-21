'I Couldn't Fulfill My Political Dream': Megastar Chiranjeevi at YMNC Alumni Meet

Megastar Chiranjeevi attended an alumni meet at the Sri Yerramilli Narayana Murthy College in Hyderabad. During the programme, Chiranjeevi spoke about politics and his wish he could not fulfil. The actor said he achieved everything he dreamt of except for one thing — his political dream. “I am a person, who will do what I set out to do, but there is one thing (politics), which I have not thought much about, so I have returned to the field of entertainment," the GodFather star said.

The actor indirectly talked about his brother Pawan Kalyan. Chiranjeevi said that politics is not for sensitive people and politicians have to speak out and be ready to be at the receiving end. After this statement, Chiranjeevi said, “He can do that." It was a veiled reference to his brother Pawan Kalyan, the president of the JanaSena Party. Later, the Bhola Shankar star said, “You are all with Pawan. With the blessing of you all, he will one day reach some top position."

Chiranjeevi entered politics in 2008 but could not excel in the field. He floated his party known as Praja Rajyam Party, but could not win the 2009 general elections. He later merged his party with Congress and became the union minister and Rajya Sabha member. When people lashed out at Congress in Andhra Pradesh, Chiranjeevi distanced himself and focussed on film projects.

During the promotion of Godfather, Chiranjeevi made a statement that was considered a bit controversial by many. He supported his brother Pawan Kalyan and said, “Since childhood, I have known him for his honesty and commitment. He hasn’t maligned his name anywhere. We need such a leader."

