'I Don’t Carry Burden of Loneliness’: Sara Ali Khan on 'Coming From Broken Family'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the success of her recently released movie Atrangi Re wherein she has played the character of Rinku Sooryavanshi, a feisty young woman from a broken family in Bihar who wants both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as lovers. Sara has now said that she and her character Rinku have ‘very different lives’ but they share the same vulnerability. The actor talked about how her personal life is similar to that of Rinku’s.

Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. When she was nine years old, her parents got divorced. Her mother Amrita brought up her and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara was asked if playing Rinku in Atrangi Re was cathartic for her as she herself comes from a broken family, she said, “I honestly think that Rinku and I have very different lives. I have a very supportive family, whether I come from a broken home or not. I think, more than a broken home, I come from two homes. I don’t really carry the burden of loneliness."

Sara asserted that in her personal life, she enjoys a ‘much stronger support system’ than Rinku but they have a similar vulnerability

“I think the fact that we are both ultimately vulnerable people that hide our vulnerability in the guise of confidence is something that I find similar," she said.

Sara said though her character Rinku in Atrangi Re and she herself often respond to serious situations with humour, they, too, feel things.

In Atrangi Re, Sara’s character Rinku is an orphan who is brought up by her maternal grandmother after her parents’ death. She had a traumatic childhood. This impacts her adult life and causes a psychosis.

The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

