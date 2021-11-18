I Feel Lucky: Kartik Aaryan on Working with National Award Winning Filmmakers | Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan has been on a record-breaking spree of signing films during the Covid pandemic. With as many as six movies in various stages of production, the 2022-23 release calendar will see his various shades as an actor. Interestingly, three of the directors are those whose movies have won the prestigious National Award, including Ram Madhvani (Neerja), whose thriller Dhamaka streams on Netflix.

Talking about choosing the projects, Kartik shared, “Quite simply, I focus on content. If I like the script, narration or anything else related to the character, I attach myself to such projects. I feel lucky to be working with some of the best filmmakers who are showing their faith in me. I hope to live up to the expectations."

On doing a film with Marathi director Sameer Vidwans (Anandi Gopal), which was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Kartik said, “He is such a good director. He loved my work and offered me the film. I loved his narration and the point of view he is presenting with it. His producers Shareen (Mantri Kedia) and Kishor (Arora) (of Namah Pictures) and Sajid (Nadiadwala) Sir met me. I was very happy on hearing this film. I hope to do justice to this movie going ahead. I have not done something like this before. It is very different. It is not a usual film. Anandi Gopal and Double Seat are some of his amazing films. He (Sameer) is a very talented filmmaker. I’m really happy we are working together."

Advertisement

Billed as a musical love-saga, the movie is set for 2022 release and is expected to bring Sameer’s quintessential element of human drama and emotions to the center stage. It will also mark his foray into Bollywood. Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Productions also have National Award for Best Film.

Kartik is also signed on to do director Hansal Mehta’s movie Captain India, set to go on the floors next year. It is inspired from India’s biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Kartik will essay the role of a pilot. “I’m really excited to collaborate with Sir and work under his direction. Ronnie (Screwvala) Sir is also in the movie (as a producer) and I feel excited."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dhamaka is the remake of South-Korean thriller The Terror Live (2013) and sees Kartik play a news anchor. “It’s a thriller set in a one-room location. We will show the story from the point of view of just one character i.e. the reporter, Arjun Pathak, which I am playing. Any outside element is not shown so that is a very unique element of this film. It will hold you. I enjoyed playing the character a lot but it also one of the most difficult characters I have done," Kartik said.

Advertisement

“I read the script given to me by Ram Sir. I have not tried to imitate anyone. I have worked on rehearsing the lines and getting the tonality right. I had conversations with reporters on video call for the prep and to get an insight into their minds. Since I’m playing an RJ initially, I virtually visited the TV and radio studios. We had to shoot it in a set manner. The script was divided into chapters. We used to shoot 15-20 pages of the script in one go and that too in one shot. I did 15-20 minutes of long takes and that was very new for me," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.