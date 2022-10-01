‘I Felt The Need To Separate’: Sana Amin Sheikh On Her Divorce From Aijaz Sheikh

Actress Sana Amin Sheikh’s personal life has come to the forefront yet again after she opened up about her highly-publicised divorce from Aijaz Sheikh. Sana parted ways with Aijaz on September 13 this year. The couple was married for nearly six years. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress revealed that busy work schedules and compatibility issues had crept up in their marriage, which led to their split.

“Due to our busy schedules, we both didn’t get to spend time together. To be honest, I went to shoot for my serial Krishnadasi the day after I got married and Aijaz was also busy with his directorial work. When we got a break from work, we realized that we came from different backgrounds and wanted different things from our wedding," said Sana.

She added, “Unfortunately, we didn’t get any opportunities to talk about it during our courtship or early months of marriage. We had a lot of compatibility issues. When two people do not live happily at home, it seems better to be apart. When I felt there was still no way to save our married life, I felt the need to separate"

The 33-year-old actress concluded by saying that she tried her best to save their marriage. However, according to her, their union was built on the foundation of compromises, which did not work out.

Sana Amin Sheikh rose to fame with the 2009 teen sitcom Kya Mast Hai Life. The popular television show also starred Shaheer Sheikh, Shweta Tripathi and Ashish Juneja, to name a few. Sana has acted in over 30 television shows so far. She has even featured in multiple Bollywood films, including Singham, Table No. 21 and Island City. Sana will next be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series, which remains untitled as of yet.

