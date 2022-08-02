'I Fight Mindsets': Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar's 'Hindi Downmarket' Remark

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back in the headlines for her latest comment on filmmaker Karan Johar whom she once referred to as the movie mafia on Koffee With Karan. And now, in an Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “I don’t fight individuals, I fight mindsets. And to a large extent, I have fought this prejudice against small Hindi-speaking people." In her story, she also attached the link to an article that talked about Karan’s autobiographical book, An Unsuitable Boy.

The article shared by Kangana was about Karan Johar’s views on Hindi. In this autobiography, Johar wrote that he once considered Hindi as a “down market" thing. An Unsuitable Boy published in 2017 cites an experience of Karan’s life.

In the book, Karan said that he did not like Aditya Chopra. The reason was he spoke Hindi. Karan also shared that he used to tell his mother that he did not want to go to Aditya’s house because he spoke Hindi.

In the book, he wrote that he used to play with star kids like Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan, and Joya Akhtar. He further said “I was always closer to girls like Zoya and Shweta. Because the boys in our group were smart and clever, especially Abhishek and Farhan. And Aditya’s group used Hindi while playing."

Karan Johar’s remark on Hindi has sparked another debate. So many people on social media have said that Karan produces his movies in Hindi and it is the Hindi audience giving him awards.

On the work front, Kangana’s Dhaakad fell flat at the box office. She has now geared up for her next movie, Emergency. Her look as Indira Gandhi is also out and has been loved by the people. This will be her second directorial after Manikarnika.

