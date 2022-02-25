‘I Give Application Every Day’: Bhagyashree's Husband Himalaya Dasani on 3rd Child

The film Maine Pyar Kiya elevated Bhagyashree to stardom overnight. While her fans and followers wished to see more of her on-screen, she chose to leave all that behind for the love of her life Himalaya Dasani. Now, the actor is preparing to re-enter the public spotlight.

The couple will appear in a reality programme on Star Plus. They are one of the most eagerly anticipated pairs to put their love to trial on the TV show Smart Jodi. Smart Jodi, is a new reality show that has been generating a lot of excitement on social media. Celebrities will appear on the show with their real-life partners.

The makers released a promo featuring Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani. In the video, the two discussed their love, relationship and other things. After much anticipation and questioning, Bhagyashree disclosed the true reason for her departure from the entertainment industry despite a brilliant debut in Maine Pyar Kiya.

“Maine Pyar Kiya ke baad Maine Pyar Kiya," the actor said, implying she fell in love with her husband Himalaya. Himalaya could not stop blushing over it.

Himalaya couldn’t contain his delight and said that “we were in a perpetual honeymoon phase." He then teases Neil and Aishwarya by apologising for not being able to go on a honeymoon till now and instead of relishing the phase for decades. Maniesh Paul, the show host, then asks the couple when they plan to have their third child. Himalaya jokes in response, saying, “I give an application every day."

Bhagyashree married businessman Himalaya Dasani in 1990. The couple has two children: Abhimanyu Dasani, a boy, and Avantika Dasani, a girl.

