'I Hope It Gets...' Ajay Devgn Manifests For RRR At Oscars 2023 Ahead of Nominations Announcement

Actor Ajay Devgn shared his prediction for RRR at the Oscars 2023. The SS Rajamouli film, which also features a cameo by Ajay Devgn, has generated a massive Oscar buzz. With the 95th Academy Awards nominations set to announce on Tuesday evening, fans are hoping that RRR makes history with the Best Picture nomination. Ajay Devgn has now joined fans in hoping that RRR gets nominated for several awards at the Oscars 2023.

Speaking at the teaser launch of Bholaa, as reported by DNA, the actor said, “I’m just keeping my fingers crossed, ki jitne bhi nomination mile, aur awards mile utna accha hai (I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we should get maximum nominations and awards)."

Talking about the international recognition the film has attained so far, Ajay said, “Jab humari industry ki filmein chalti hai toh bahut aacha lagta hai and industry ka bahut fayda hota hai. Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. Aur aaj agar hum papers mein statements dekh rahe hai James Cameron ke and bakiyon ke. Toh humari industry recognises ki ja rahi hai, jo ki bahut badi baat, and I feel proud. It’s a great feeling. (When our films get appreciated on a global level, the entire film industry gets recognised. When we read comments from International filmmakers like James Cameron and other people, it makes us feel proud. This is a big deal)."

RRR has won Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 for Naatu Naatu and two awards — Best Song and Best Foreign Film — at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. While many predict that Naatu Naatu will secure an Oscar nomination and even win the award. However, RRR stands a competition with Argentina, 1985, in the Best Foreign Film category.

Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for the release of Bholaa. Slated to hit the cinemas in March, the film is directed by Ajay and also stars Tabu.

