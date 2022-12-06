'I Know You're in Better Place': Pooja Banerjee's Emotional Post After Father's Demise

Popular TV actress Pooja Banerjee’s father has passed away. The Kasautii-Zindagii -Kay fame actress has recently shared an emotional post on her social media handle. The actress wrote, “Baba May your soul rest in peace. I know you are in a better place now.|ॐ शांति ॐ|you will be deeply missed- Sandeep, Sana, Pooja, Neil & Akash"

Ever since the actress shared the news about the demise of her father, several fans and her close ones have offered their condolences to her and the family. A user wrote, “I’m so sorry for yours and your family’s loss, prayers and condolences go out to y’all". Another commented, “Sorry for d loss, may his soul rest in peace".

In this hour of grief, several celebrities and her close friends have also offered their sincere condolences and unwavering support to the actress. Some of them who paid tribute to her father include Udaay Tikekar, Madhura Naik, Karanvir Bohra, Hina Khan, Parul Chaudhary amongst others.

Check out the post here

Currently, the actress is on maternity leave and spending all her time taking care of her child. The actress gave birth to a baby girl. On the professional front, she was working till her last trimester as she was shooting for Kumkum Bhagya.

In July, the duo embraced parenthood and since then, she has been busy taking care of her daughter. She was last seen in a negative role in the popular television soap Kumkum Bhagya.

She made her debut in the Television industry with MTV’s Roadies. The 31-year-old actress rose to stardom with her debut serial Ek Duje Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum. She then went on to work in popular serials, including Chandrakanta, Chandra Nandini, Dil Hi To Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, and Kumkum Bhagya. She has also worked in the film Escape from Taliban (2003).

We hope that the actress and her family get the strength to bear the loss and stay strong during this tough time. Sending our condolences and prayers to the family.

