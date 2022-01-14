'I Like this Sarita More': Prajakta Wadaye on her Role in Ratris Khel Chale

Zee Marathi horror drama Ratris Khel Chale has become highly popular among the masses. The show, first launched in 2016, released its third season in 2021, which is currently underway. Each of the actors in the show has played their roles perfectly well. Actor Prajakta Wadaye is playing the role of Sarita in the supernatural fictional.

The show, with its suspenseful and thrilling storyline, has successfully captivated the audience’s attention. The on-screen presence and acting skills have been well-received by the audience. Following the huge success of season 1, the makers brought the other two seasons. In the second and third seasons, the role of Sarita, who is Datta’s wife, was much appreciated. Sarita’s performance was much appreciated. Newcomer Prajakta Wadye has played the role.

In the first part of the show, Sarita was shown as a positive character. She was a very sociable, humble, kind, and caring daughter-in-law. But the events in her life changed her entirely. Now in the third season, Sarita has become an antagonist trying to obstruct the main character’s progress, through evil plots and actions. Sarita is a great example of how a situation can change a person.

Earlier in an interview, Prajakta was asked, “Is there any similarity between you and this role?" She said, “Sarita and Prajakta are very much against each other. I am against tolerating injustice in real life, not opposing wrongdoing, being socialised. I like Sarita who is talking a lot more now than that Sarita."

