'I Like Working With Samantha Because...', Hollywood Stunt Choreographer Heaps Praises on Yashoda Star

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has carved her identity across the nation, among the most stunning stars as well as skilled performers. As the power-packed trailer of the star’s upcoming action-thriller, Yashoda was released recently, the audience was yet again amazed by her dedication and hard work. And it added yet another admirer to her long list. The Yashoda star has impressed Hollywood stunt choreographer Yannick Ben.

Mounted on a large scale with a lavish budget, the makers of Yashoda have opted for the best team and had roped in acclaimed Hollywood action director Yannick Ben to choreograph the action sequences. Packing a punch with her intense and rugged avatar, Samantha has delivered an explosive performance in the film, as vouched by the Hollywood stunt specialist.

In a video released by the makers, unfolding the process behind the action thriller, Yannick Ben praises Samantha saying, “I like working with Samantha because she is very dedicated all the time when you show her choreography. She’s really willing to give her best to do something good. And as an action director, that’s what we want. We want an actor who is fully dedicated and giving full of herself or himself to get the best of the action."

Sharing details about the action sequences in the film, Yannick says, “My style for the action is always, trying to keep it real. I don’t like to pull out like a lot of fireworks and but we always try to keep something more realistic and close to what can happen in real life. We do a mix of different moves than we have in a default martial arts. So mostly my combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing and some projection that you can find in judo and also depending on the choreography, Brazilian jujitsu and also a mix of MMA of course."

Yannick Ben has earlier worked with Samantha for ‘The Family Man 2’, which turned the actress into a household name across the nation, carving her identity as an incredible performer in the northern markets. Her popularity further soared with the humongous success of her song ‘O Antava’, making her one of the biggest pan-India female Superstars in India.

Yannick Ben choreographed stunts for prestigious Hollywood flicks, 40+ Telugu & Hindi movies, including ‘Transporter 3’, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’, ‘Dunkirk’, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Raees’, Salman’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Attarintiki Daredi’, Mahesh Babu’s 1 - Nenokkadine, Allu Arjun’s ‘Badrinath’, Suriya’s ‘7aam arivu’ and many others.

Employing the best technical team with remarkable performers, Yashoda is creating immense buzz across the varied parts of the nation. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Yashoda is the biggest pan-India release for a female-centric film in India.

Besides Samantha, popular actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others played crucial roles, with a strong technical crew onboard. Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on 11th November 2022.

