I Liked Tejasswi Prakash But Shamita Shetty Deserved to Be in Top 2 of Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah is one bold and frank actors of B-Town, and this is what makes her different from most of her counterparts. Her explosive interviews have always kept her in the limelight. Apart from her film projects, Bigg Boss is one reality show Kashmera follows religiously, having been a part of a few seasons. Kashmera followed Bigg Boss 15 too, and she even went inside the house as Tejasswi Prakash’s supporter. In a recent interview with ETimes, Kashmera talked about how Tejasswi was her favourite from day one, however, towards the end, she became fond of Shamita Shetty.

“I went inside to support Tejasswi. I thought she should win. I never thought that Pratik Sehajpal should win or, anybody else for that matter," Kashmera said. Mentioning that she did like the way Karan Kundrra played the game for quite some time but later according to her, the TV star lost the plot. Kashmera highlighted that after a point, Bigg Boss 15 became too much of a Tejasswi-Karan show. Kashmera feels that Shamita should have been in the top 2, she says, “At some point, I thought it should have boiled down to Tejasswi and Shamita."

Advertisement

Talking about how and when her fondness for Shamita overpowered that for Tejasswi, the actress said that she got disappointed when the latter age-shamed Shamita and, during a task, said, “Ye ispe bhi chadd gayi (she got on top of him also)." “The flashpoint was class and dignity. I don’t cross the line of righteousness," she added. Kashmera opined that she doesn’t expect a woman to bring down another woman when it was so clear that Shamita was not interested in Karan.

The three finalists of Bigg Boss 15 were Karan, Tejasswi and Pratik. While Tejasswi went on to lift the trophy of the show, Pratik emerged as the first runner-up.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.