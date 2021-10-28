I Love You: Suhana Khan's Message to Brother Aryan Khan Post Bail, Shares Childhood Pics With SRK

Aryan Khan‘s bail granted by the Bombay High Court on Thursday came as a huge relief to Shah Rukh Khan‘s family. While fans, well-wishers and friends from Bollywood rejoiced at the court order, one of the most touching messages came from sister Suhana Khan. The 20-year-old daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan shared a collage of black and white photos of from their childhood, with a simple message, “I love you."

The photos show young Aryan and Suhana captured in a playful mood with dad Shah Rukh. Little Aryan is seen winking at the camera in one photo, while an even younger Suhana seems lost in her own world in most photos. The adorable photos are a rare glimpse of the Bollywood superstar spending time with his kids when they were young. Take a look:

Advertisement

Aryan was finally been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai drug bust case. As the news broke on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities including R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta, and Swara Bhasker rejoiced at the news. Joining them were fans of the actor who stood by him like a rock all through the crisis. Several friends of Shah Rukh Khan had also shown their support in the past month.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is a good friend of Suhana Khan, Aryan’s sister, to rejoiced at the news. The daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor shared a childhood photo with Aryan, with a heart emoji on it.

After 3 weeks at Arthur Road jail, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court. The bail argument hearing was going on for more than three days. Aryan was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail for over 20 days after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship that was raided for illegal substances by the authorities on October 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.