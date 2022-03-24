'I Sleepwalked Through Those Films': Vidya Balan on Her Roles in Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection

One of the most versatile stars in the Indian film industry, Vidya Balan is an actress who prefers doing subtle roles but ends up leaving a significant impact on the audience with her power-packed performance. In the past few years, the actress has given us some meaningful movies like Sherni, Shakuntala Devi, which will be surely remembered in the history of Indian cinema. Currently, Vidya is basking in the success of her latest critically acclaimed thriller drama Jalsa, which also features Bollywood actress Shefali Shah in a prominent role. Now, both the leading ladies of Jalsa appeared in an interview recently, where Vidya revealed that the 2007 movie Heyy Babyy and the 2008 movie Kismat Konnection are two movies through which she “sleepwalked" because she “didn't enjoy" them.

In a recent YouTube interview, host Siddharth Kannan asked the Sherni actress if she has self-doubts about any roles that she has taken up in her career, to which the actress took the aforementioned names, despite the fact that both the films did great at the box office. In addition, while clearing the air the actress mentioned that although she does not regret doing those films, she feels indifferent about them. Vidya can be heard as saying, “I think probably Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection were two films where I wasn’t sure what I was doing. I was constantly feeling like a fish out of water”, adding that the films made her realise that she isn’t meant to do those kinds of roles, even though the movies did amazing on the box office.

Advertisement

While answering if she feels uncomfortable watching herself in the romantic comedy films, the Kahaani actress said that she doesn’t feel uncomfortable but in reality, she didn’t pay attention to the film and didn’t enjoy doing it. She said, “I sleepwalked through those films because I don’t know I didn’t enjoy it. I don’t regret having done them at all, but I think I don’t see them as risks, I think they were some choices that I made that were indifferent.” Vidya further said that she doesn’t think that indifference is something she would like to live with. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Sajid Khan's directorial Heyy Babyy featured superstar Akshay Kumar opposite Vidya Balan, with Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in the prominent roles. And Aziz Mirza's directorial Kismat Konnection starred the actress opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.