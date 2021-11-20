‘I Still Believe in Happily Ever After’: Jennifer Lopez on 4th Marriage Prospects

Jennifer Lopez is a big believer in the concept of happily ever after. The pop star, who has been married three times and engaged twice, recently spoke about the potential of hearing wedding bells in the future while promoting her current film, Marry Me. The 52-year-old actress is presently involved in a romantic relationship with actor Ben Affleck.

Fans are wondering if Lopez, and Ben, 49, will contemplate marriage this time around as their "Bennifer 2.0" relationship progresses. Jennifer appeared on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb on November 18 to promote her forthcoming rom-com Marry Me, and she was asked whether she would consider saying "I do" a fourth time.

Lopez said, "Yeah, I guess. You already know I'm a romantic. I've always been." The pop star then quipped, "I've been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after."

Lopez is currently on the press tour for Marry Me in which she co-stars with Owen Wilson and singer Maluma. The film makes light of Lopez's own convoluted love life, as the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer plays a renowned artist who has had many marriages.

Lopez's real-life relationship has been in the limelight since she revealed her affair with Ben, who proposed to her in 2002 before splitting in 2004. After nearly two decades apart, the pair renewed their relationship after they walked the red carpet together at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in September.

Lopez was previously engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but the couple announced their separation in April this year. In 1997, the Hustlers star married Cuban actor Ojani Noa, followed by a marriage to Cris Judd of two years, and separated in 2002. Her longest marriage began two years later when she married musician Marc Anthony. The couple divorced in 2011 and had two children together, identical twins Max and Emme, who are 13 years old.

