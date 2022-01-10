I Straddle Two Different Worlds in Pataudi and Mumbai: Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, hails from a family of Nawabs and observes numerous rules when she is at the Pataudi Palace. Saif and Soha’s families often visit the Pataudi Palace and in a recent interview, Soha Ali Khan spoke about the stark difference in her life at the Pataudi palace and in Mumbai.

According to Soha, she is addressed by a completely different name when she is at the Pataudi Palace. In an interview with The Indian Express, Soha Ali Khan has said that her chef addresses her with different names in Mumbai and Pataudi Palace.

Soha said, “Whenever I go to Pataudi, I make my chef accompany me from Mumbai. Here (in Mumbai) he calls me Didi and there (in Pataudi) he calls me Soha Bia. He calls Kunal Bhaiya in Mumbai, but in the Pataudi Palace, she calls him Miya. When you step into Pataudi, some things change."

Advertisement

In the interview, Soha Ali Khan added that her life is been about straddling two different worlds. She said that she tries to harmonize with the world. In her words, one world is modern, while the other is old-world and very traditional. The things which look good in Mumbai don’t sit well in the Pataudi Palace, and vice versa.

Both Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal visit Pataudi Palace regularly. Kareena even uploaded a family picture on the New Year. On the work front, Soha has made her digital debut this year with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati streaming on Zee05. The movie stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta and Ananya Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.