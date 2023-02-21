Several film personalities in Kerala are under the scrutiny of the Income-Tax (IT) department over the suspicion of tax evasion. On Monday, an IT team recorded the statements of actor-producer Fahadh Fassil and obtained key documents. The actor was questioned as part of the investigation into suspected tax evasion. According to several media reports, the officials asked Fahadh about his investment in various films as a producer, besides his collaborative ventures with others in the industry.

The IT department found that the investments and earnings of certain film celebrities did not match the recorded income. After receiving a tip-off, the officials carried out raids at the offices and residences of various actors, producers, distributors and financiers for suspected tax evasion, unaccounted cash transaction and investments in real estate abroad in December, last year. Now, the IT department has started recording the statements of the second-line actors, after investigating the accounts of financial transactions of the top actors and production companies in the Malayalam film industry.

Earlier on Friday, February 17, the officials recorded the statement of actor Mohanlal at his apartment in Kundanoor. It was a follow-up of the searches held at residences and offices of film producers including Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph and Listin Stephen in December, last year.

The officials quizzed Mohanlal on his business deals with Antony, who has produced several films with the actor in lead roles under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. They also sought the details of the actor’s investments abroad.

