'I Was Crying Every Single Day': Paris Hilton Recounts Sexual Abuse Incident at Utah School

American socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton recently recounted sexual abuse incident by staff members at Utah’s Provo Canyon School who would forcefully “perform cervical exams" on her and other female students.

“Very late at night, this would be around like 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams," claimed the 41-year-old model as reported in a New York Times article published on Tuesday.

As per the report, Hilton further alleged that it “wasn’t even with a doctor" but rather “it was a couple of different staff members who would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us."

Hilton recounted the horrible incident in a quavered voice, “And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor. And it was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years."

“But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse," she added.

Paris Hilton had also detailed her horrifying experience on Twitter. She wrote that she was “forced to lie on a padded table," spread her legs and submit to a “cervical exam."

“I cried while they held me down & said, ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs. It’s important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal & help put an end to this abuse," wrote Hilton

Hilton has continuously spoken out about her time at the controversial boarding school in the past, publicly advocating for the type of facilities that Hilton attended to be reformed.

The House of Wax star’s parents Rick and Kathy Hilton sent their 16-year-old daughter to Provo Canyon School in Utah, due to her rebellious nature. She was there for 11 months before being brought back home.

In 2020, Paris Hilton released the documentary ‘The Is Paris,’ painting a larger picture of her troubled youth and traumatic experience at the boarding school.

Paris Hilton teamed up with and Breaking Code Silence in May to urge federal action against these facilities, speaking alongside 200 other survivors in Washington, DC.

