‘I Watch Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Only For Sanjana,’ Says Rupali Bhosale’s Fan on Her Post

It is a known fact that the Marathi serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is hugely popular across Marathi households and has a big fanbase. The TV show has had high TRP ratings continuously and changing dynamics in the relationship of the three protagonists Arundhati, Aniruddha and Sanjana have connected with the audience.

Although the show presents the principal character Arundhati, played by Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar as the most sympathetic character, with the other two mainly acting as antagonists trying to make life hell for her, the audience has loved all the three characters.

Even the characters of Aniruddha, played by Milind Gawali and Sanjana, played by Rupali Bhosale have a significant fanbase. A recent comment on one of Rupali Bhosale’s social media posts is testimony to the fact that she is hugely popular.

Advertisement

Rupali recently posted a photo of herself with her friend Kedar Joshi on the occasion of the former’s birthday and wished him a great birthday and a great year ahead. While many fans wished her friend a happy birthday and complimented them on how good they looked, one particular comment by a die-hard fan of the actor stood out. The fan commented that for him, she was the only reason he watched the show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte for. In his comment he said, “I watch the show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte only for Sanjana. I only wait for when she will appear on the screen. That ends the matter. I do not care what anyone else on screen is doing".

This kind of love and adulation for any performer, even after portraying a negative character, is the greatest reward one can ask for and Rupali has certainly created a distinct identity through the show. It is interesting to note that the character of Sanjana was initially played by Deepali Pansare. Since 2020, Rupali has been playing the character.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.