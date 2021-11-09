I Will Be Popular Like My Dad One Day, Says Young Puneeth Rajkumar in Viral Interview

Noted Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on the morning of October 29 at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Puneeth was considered the reigning star of Kannada cinema. He was the youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar.

Recently, a report in Times of India quoted an old interview of Puneeth in which he discussed his acting career, his favorite films of Dr. Rajkumar, love for martial arts with tremendous confidence for an eight-year-old. Back then, Puneeth aspired to become a doctor and settle abroad. He even wished to make Kannada films and remain a bachelor for the rest of his life. Puneeth asserted that regardless of his plans, he wanted to be “famous" like his dad one day.

During the interview, Puneeth had revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was his favourite from the Hindi film industry, while Anant Nag charmed him the most in the Kannada industry.

Puneeth bagged the national award in the Best Child Artist category for N. Lakshminarayan’s ‘Bettada Hoovu’. After acting in 11 films at the age of 14, Puneeth paused his career to focus on studies. Later in 2002, he made his bonafide debut as an adult, with ‘Appu’ alongside the daughter of revered cinematographer B.C. Gowrishankar, actor and producer Rakshitha Prem. It was Rakshitha’s debut film too.

The talented, affable actor, who left behind his wife and two daughters, was popularly known as ‘Powerstar’ for his strong performance in a number of commercially-successful Kannada films. He was not just a star of films such as Appu but also a celebrity television host and the occasional singer too.

