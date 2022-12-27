'I Will Miss You': Actress Resham Tipnis’ Emotional Note On Mother's Passing

Big Boss Marathi 1 fame Resham Tipnis recently broke the news of her mother’s demise on social media. On Monday, the Punyashlok Ahilyabai actress shared a couple of photos with her mom on Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with her fans.

In one of the pictures, Resham is seen hugging her from behind as the mother-daughter duo flashed their beaming smiles at the camera. She also penned an emotional note for her late mother, promising her to “always be strong".

“Aai…I can’t believe that I will never get a call from you ever in my life again. You made me strong and I promise I will always be strong. Love you, Aai. I will miss you," read Resham Tipnis’s heartfelt note.

Advertisement

Check out Resham Tipnis’s Instagram post below:

Soon after her post surfaced on social media, several fans and celebrities offered their condolences to Resham and her family. Actress Supriya Raina Shukla wrote, “God bless her soul. A tight hug for u resham… U have been strong… N she will always be with u… In u… dhyaan rakhna." Actress Lataa Saberwal expressed, “Deeply saddened. It was totally unexpected."

Shruti Panwar commented, “May her soul rest in peace and her onward journey be peaceful and beautiful. You are strong Ressham." Apart from them, other celebrities, such as Manasi Naik, Harsh Rajput, Kranti Redhkar Wankhede, Megha Dhade, Chaitrali L Gupte, Amit Phalke, Tejashri Pradhan, and Kshitee Jog, also expressed being saddened by the news of Resham’s mother’s death.

Advertisement

Resham Tipnis kickstarted her career by starring in Shah Rukh Khan’s cult film Baazigar in 1993. The actress became a household name in Maharashtra after she appeared in Big Boss Marathi Season 1. She is currently a part of the period television show Punyashlok Ahilyabai. Resham plays the role of Dwarka Bai Sahib Holkar in this Sony Entertainment Television show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here