'I Will Move On': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Leaving Show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air for 13 years now and even though the cast has been seeing some new faces replacing the old actors, the comedy show has remained one of the most loved and watched shows on Indian telly scene.

In an interview, actor Dilip Joshi, who has been an integral part of TMKOC since the show inception in 2008, opened up on not being able to do other projects due to his TV commitments. He also shared that the movies being made nowadays have great content and that he’d love to be part of the cinema industry of today.

He told ETimes, “My show is a comedy show and it’s fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

About movies of today, Dilip shared, “I have so much more to do in terms of acting. Life abhi puri baaki padi hai. The movies of today are taking up such wonderful subjects, so I would never leave a good film role if I am offered. Right now I am enjoying what is happening in my life."

Recently, there was news that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu in TMKOC, is also leaving the show. However, it has not been confirmed till now. Earlier this year, his alleged romance rumours with co-star Munmun Dutta made headlines. However, both actors denied being in a relationship in respective statements issued on social media.

