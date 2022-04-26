'I Woke Up Cancer-Free': Actress Chhavi Mittal's Emotional Post After Her Six-Hour-Long Surgery

After her successful surgery on Monday, television actress Chhavi Mittal is now “cancer-free." The actress, who had been sharing her journey as a breast cancer patient, shared an emotional post on Instagram after her surgery. Chhavi posted a picture of herself lying on the hospital bed and smiling for the camera. In the caption, the actress narrated how her surgery to treat breast cancer went and how she feels afterwards.

The actress wrote, “When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer-free.” Chhavi added that the surgery lasted for six hours and she had to undergo multiple procedures. The actress also mentioned that although it is a long road to recovery, the great thing is that it is only going to get better now. “The worst is over,” wrote Chhavi.

The 41-year-old actress also expressed her gratitude to her well-wishers as she added to the caption, “Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, because I’m in a lot of pain.” Chhavi added that the pain reminds her of the “huge battle” she just won with a smile on her face.

The actress added that she will not be getting into the gory details of her surgery but will thank her well-wishers for sticking with her through a challenging period. “Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet.” Chhavi also thanked her husband Mohit Hussein, as she mentioned she could not have fought this battle without him.

In her previous Instagram post, Chhavi was spotted dancing in her hospital room a day ahead of her surgery. The actress kept her spirits high and tried to destigmatize the notion associated with cancer patients.

Chhavi and Mohit are parents to two kids.

