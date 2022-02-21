'I Wonder if He Directed Those Films': Bhagyaraj Slams RK Selvamani. Here's Why

Ahead of the election to the post of the President of the South Indian Cinema Directors Association (SICA), director K. Bhagyaraj, who too is in the fray, has come out all guns blazing against RK Selvamani, the incumbent. The voting will take place on February 27.

Bhagyaraj has bashed RK Selvamani, saying, “Selvamani is said to have directed many hit films, but I wonder if he really directed all those films himself," causing a great stir on social media.

Baghyaraj is challenging Selvami for the role of president, while Parthiban is contesting for the post of Secretary and Venkatprabhu for treasurer. In this context, an introductory meeting of the candidates for the Board of Directors election and the event of releasing the election statement was held at a private hall in Virugambakkam, Chennai.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting, Director Bhagyaraj stated, “There is a high level of fees to be paid to contest in the Directors’ Union elections. So everyone has to set a fair amount to create a competitive environment. Details of the grant made on behalf of the Association will be provided with the receipt at the end of the respective month. A dedicated YouTube channel will be launched for the association."

He further added that he will make arrangements for everyone to be paid before the audition certificate of the film is available. We will continue to provide support for the newcomer director in producing stories on behalf of the association.

“Meeting current board of directors executives is one of the most challenging. Not even accessible on the phone. But I have kept the same phone number for many years and the directors can call me if there is any problem if I win," Bhagyaraj said on the occasion.

Slamming Selvamani, Bhagyaraj said, “Director RK Selvamani earned well and enjoyed his career for a very long time. But he is scared because I am standing in the election. Everyone says that his films had a good run at the box office. But I wonder whether he directed all those films himself."

