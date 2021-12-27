Ibrahim Ali Khan at Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash Reminds Fans of a Younger Saif Ali Khan

When Salman Khan throws a birthday bash, it is bound to be a star-studded event. And it was no different this year as the Dabangg star celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse near Mumbai. Several celebrity guests were spotted reaching the venue by the paparazzi stationed outside Salman’s farmhouse.

Among many guests, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan, was seen reaching the venue in his car. The star kid is seen sporting a full-sleeved white t-shirt. Though not initially wearing a mask, we see him put on a black coloured mask before he gets ready to dismount the vehicle. As the shutterbugs get crazy clicking him and calling out to him by name, Ibrahim is seen acknowledging them by holding his hand to his chest and nodding to them.

The comments section had people talking about his uncanny resemblance to his father. “Exact Saif Ali Khan” read one comment while another user joked, “Saif ko fir se jwan hote dekh acha lga (feels good watching Saif get young again)”

Advertisement

Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. His sister Sara Ali Khan is an established actress while he himself is assisting Karan Johar on an upcoming film.

Apart from Ibrahim, other noted guests at Salman’s party include Vatsal Seth, Bobby Deol, Maniesh Paul, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza to name a few. Salman’s rumored girlfriend Lulia Vantur and ex-flame Sangeeta Bijlani were also present. In a video posted on Instagram, he is seen cutting the cake amidst celebrations next to his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan.

Advertisement

Salman Khan threw the party after narrowly escaping a mishap hours before the big birthday bash. The superstar was bit by a non-venomous snake at the farmhouse. He had been hospitalized for six hours before being released. Thankfully, he was fit and fine in no time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.