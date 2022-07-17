Ibrahim Ali Khan Goes Clubbing With Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa And Pic Hints They Had A Ball

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen partying with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal in London over the weekend. Pictures and videos from their night out were shared by one of their common friends on Instagram. While Ibrahim and Mahikaa were seen posing in just one picture, they seemed to be having a ball in the image.

In a hazy picture, Ibrahim and Mahikaa were seen posing with their common friend. Both the star kids were seen twinning in black. While Ibrahim looked handsome in a black shirt and pants while Mahikaa looked gorgeous in a black top and pants. In other pictures, Mahikaa was seen posing with a few other friends as well, having a ball.

This isn’t the first time Mahikaa is spotted spending time with other star kids. A few weeks ago, Mahikaa was seen bonding with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan. Several photos of the duo were shared by their common friends and it came as no surprise that they went viral instantly.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim also seems to be holidaying in London. A few days ago, he and Sara Ali Khan joined Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan for a quick get together in London. Sara also shared pictures from their meeting on Instagram.

Ibrahim is yet to make his acting debut but his first Bollywood project is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he is working as an assistant director. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback film and stars Alia Bhatt along with Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film also has veteran stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The film was slated to release on February 10 but it is now being reported that the film is likely to delay its release.

